Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Unique Dental Of Framingham
Other Businesses in Framingham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Unique Dental of Framingham MA, we strive to comprehensive world-class dentistry in a friendly, peaceful, and relaxing atmosphere. Our preference is to provide dramatic clinical care and the very best customer assistance to our local Framingham MA community. It is our goal to present evidence-based dentistry for both the inhibition and treatment of mouth diseases. Evidence-based dentistry combines the most recent analysis with our clinical expertise and your preferences to ensure that your choices are considered in all treatment decisions.

    We invite you to examine our expertise is in utilizing the advanced technology and techniques for high-quality, general, and therapeutic dentistry for adults and children. Unique Dental of Framingham MA covers a wide range of cosmetic dentistry methods – including Dental Bonding Framingham MA, Dental Crown Framingham MA, Dental Veneers Framingham MA, Dental Implant Framingham MA, dentures, dental fillings, Dentures Framingham MA to perform particular changes to your teeth and your pleasant smile.

    Services
    DENTIST NEAR ME FRAMINGHAM MA
    Service areas
    Framingham
    Address
    130 Maynard Rd
    01701 Framingham
    United States
    +1-5082767243 www.uniquedentalofframingham.com
    Legal disclosure

    Unique Dental of Framingham provides comprehensive dental care that addresses your unique needs. We offer excellent service and use the latest technology for quality dental care. Our family-oriented facility is welcoming and friendly. And, we invite you and your family to visit us today!

    Unique Dental of Framingham welcomes new patients of all ages. In addition, most insurances are accepted. Explore are various dental treatments and learn how to improve your smile by scheduling an appointment online. Our Framingham dentists are eager to meet you!

    Reviews

    Mario Botticelli
    10/10 visit everyone was very helpful and supportive. The visit was quick and I got in early due to a cancellation which they very kindly notified me of.
    6 months ago
    Dan Wasserman
    Dr. Faibish is by far the best dentist my daughter has ever had. After a bad experience with a previous place, it’s a relief to see my daughter under such great care now. Everyone on the staff is excellent and we are grateful for the care she has received.
    6 months ago
    Brittany Alexander
    I switched to Unique Dental out of necessity due to my insurance, but ended up having a wonderful experience. The ladies at reception plus my hygienist Rebecca were all very friendly and personable. Rebecca and Dr. Faibish thoroughly explained everything they were doing during my visit, and made sure to go over their findings about my oral health in detail with me. I am looking forward to returning!
    8 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element