Aquafy Washing
Windows in Rolling Hills Estates
Reviews (25)
    • Aquafy Washing happily services all of South Bay with elite 5 star service.We're local residents of the South Bay and it's our goal to earn your adoration and respect in the community. Call us today and we will do everything possible to earn your glowing review. Enjoy the ultimate customer service experience from our fast growing company in the South Bay!

    Services
    Window Cleaning and Pressure Washing
    Service areas
    Rolling Hills Estates
    Address
    904 Silver Spur Rd #275
    90274 Rolling Hills Estates
    United States
    +1-3102999443 aquafywashing.com

    Reviews

    Liz Donahue
    The technician was very professional and friendly. He did a great job!
    4 months ago
    Jill Tracy
    Not only on time but early and text me to make sure I knew they were on their way. Jessie and Hugo were very professional and also so nice. They got the job done quickly and my windows and screens are so clean and pretty! Thanks.
    6 months ago
    Sharon Pollock
    They did an incredible job. Very diligent and considerate. Ten stars in our book. The only thing is they missed the master bathroom window. I don’t think you can see them from outside as they are on the third floor. Our neighbor will be calling you to get a bid from you! Thank you.
    6 months ago
    Show all 25 reviews
