Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hampton &amp; King
Other Businesses in Houston, Tx
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • HOUSTON MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ATTORNEY Hampton & King: Voted “Best Law Firms” for Medical Malpractice by U.S. News! 

    A medical mistake can change your life forever, particularly when committed by the medical professional you trusted with your health. 

    Hampton & King has been fighting for the rights of medical malpractice victims for more than 60 years. Our efforts have been recognized by US News, who named us one of the “Best Law Firms” for victims of medical malpractice.

    Services
    • Legal Services
    • Birth injury law
    • Medical law
    • Malpractice legal counsel
    Service areas
    HOUSTON, TX
    Address
    2603 AUGUSTA SUITE 1300
    77057 Houston, Tx
    United States
    +1-7134890993 www.hamptonking.com

    Reviews

    Jamie Duklas
    Had a great experience with Hampton & King. Hartley was very kind and understanding throughout the process of my case. I never once felt taken advantage of or misunderstood. Outcome was also something I was more than happy with.
    over 2 years ago
    kaitlyn clement
    I just wanted to thank the team for everything they did for me and for my case. I never felt like just a series of documents or a potential payout. They all recognized that what I experienced had a real toll on me physically and emotionally, and every conversation was focused on making sure that I was fairly compensated based on my experience. Everyone got back to me quickly. Reception always answered during business hours. I was always able to talk to my attorney. Not once did I feel like I was inconveniencing anyone with questions about the details of the case, which were very complicated. ‘Above and beyond’ could describe every interaction I had with Hampton & King. Winning cases is one thing, but there’s a whole process along the way. I always felt listened to, cared for, and informed from the start of the process to the successful end. I would tell anyone I love to choose Hampton & King if they’re in the unfortunate situation of experiencing malpractice or negligence.
    about 2 years ago
    Paul Lopez
    Very quick to assume my case is past the statue of limitation before even looking over my wife’s files or information. We have multiple suits to file as well as two class actions and they seemed very uninterested in my case as 10 other law firms have at least taken my file and looked at it before turning us away. The receptionist said limitation starts from when the accident happened but other law firms say it’s two years from the date of discovery which hasn’t been two years. Either way, won’t be using this firm in the future. We’ll find help elsewhere
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element