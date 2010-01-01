Samarth Enterprises has been in business in Mumbai since 2010. Our reputation has been built on our ability to design and built unique and functional landscape and Gardening with superior attention to detail. We offer our clients a full range of Landscaping and Gardening, Our success stems from our ability to consistently deliver high quality projects on time and within budget. We achieve these results by working closely with our clients from the beginning through to the end of the project.Samarth Enterprises are proud to have a highly skilled and experienced team of engineers, designers and project managers that are familiar with the latest international design and landscaping trends. Supported by such a passionate, experienced and highly motivated team, we can offer the highest level of workmanship and customer service to you.While Samarth Enterprises has its own design studio, the company also regularly works with leading architectural firms and other landscape designers to bring your dreams to reality.

Landscape designing, Development & Maintenance contracts. Installation of Green walls with Irrigation system.

Designing & development of Podium, Terrace & Atrium gardens.

Designing and installation of Fountains.

Designing & development of Farm House, Playgrounds and Society gardens.

Supplying of Ready lawn slabs. & Potted plants.

Supply & Installation of Artificial Vertical Wall with Fabrication.

Supply & Installation of Artificial Plants, Trees & Creepers.

Supply & Installation of Artificial Lawn.

Vision : We bring imaginations to life, positively impacting people and the environment.Mission: We offer a range of simple trend setting solutions that impacts almost every dimension of nature. We started with landscaping but have now evolved into a multi-dimensional organization. We want to be at the forefront of anything natural and sustainable. We have the determination, creativity, persistence and patience to get there.