Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Norrsken Ko.
Architects in Pyrmont
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are the newest Kolektiv to the Sydney Architectural Design market. We Design, Draft, and Plan. And we’re pretty good at what we do.


    Our multi-disciplinary team offer Architectural design, 3D Modelling, 2D CAD Drafting, and Town Planning Services guiding you from concept to construction, and everything in-between.


    Our philosophy is that which wants to create beautiful, simple spaces to live, work, and rest. We pride ourselves on working with you, and capturing as great a potential as we can to suit your house, land or budget

    Services
    BUILDING DESIGNERS and DRAFTING SERVICES
    Service areas
    Pyrmont
    Address
    100 Harris Street
    2009 Pyrmont
    Australia
    +61-402516227 norrskenko.com.au
      Add SEO element