Central Mechanical HVAC Services
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Allen
    Rooftop & Split Heat Pump Installation – Addison, TX, Central Mechanical HVAC Services Commercial spaces
    Rooftop & Split Heat Pump Installation – Addison, TX
    New 3.0 ton LENNOX System for Office Space – Frisco, TX
    3.0 Ton Daikin Mini Split Installation – Addison, TX, Central Mechanical HVAC Services Modern Study Room and Home Office
    3.0 Ton Daikin Mini Split Installation – Addison, TX
    Installing Daikin Multi Zone System – Highland Park, TX, Central Mechanical HVAC Services Villas
    Installing Daikin Multi Zone System – Highland Park, TX
    Upgrade of Home HVAC System with 3.0 Ton LENNOX – Dallas, TX, Central Mechanical HVAC Services
    Upgrade of Home HVAC System with 3.0 Ton LENNOX – Dallas, TX
    Adding 12.5 Ton Trane Rooftop Unit – Carrollton, TX, Central Mechanical HVAC Services
    Adding 12.5 Ton Trane Rooftop Unit – Carrollton, TX
    Show all 11 projects

    Central Mechanical is a locally owned and operated company. We offer our customers excellent Air Conditioning and heating repair services, installation and modification. We also provide free estimates for any services that will be provided. Our repair work and many of our other services are guaranteed in writing. We provide 24-hour emergency services and installation.

    Services
    hvac installation, ac repair, and furnace replacement
    Service areas
    Dallas Fort Worth and Allen
    Address
    101 N. Greenville Ave., Suite 608
    75002 Allen
    United States
    +1-9728089696 centralmechanicaldfw.com
    Our Services for Residential and Commercial Customers Includes:

    Service and Repair of all AC brands and models

    Specialization in Residential High Efficiency Replacement Comfort Systems

    Designing and Planning of Comfort Systems

    Whole House Computer Load Calculations

    Ductwork Layout Design and Balance

    Protection of the home, or business, during service maintenance or installation

    Indoor Air Quality Filtration, Purification and Humidification Products Free estimates on new AC or heating system installation and design

    Emergency service and installation

    Extended 10 years on Parts and Labor Manufacture Warranties for your Air conditioning systems

    Inspection of Air conditioning or heating systems for new home buyers

    Manufacturer’s recommendation and code requirements

    The Use of the most reliable parts and controls

    Commercial and Residential Maintenance Agreements

