Central Mechanical is a locally owned and operated company. We offer our customers excellent Air Conditioning and heating repair services, installation and modification. We also provide free estimates for any services that will be provided. Our repair work and many of our other services are guaranteed in writing. We provide 24-hour emergency services and installation.
- Services
- hvac installation, ac repair, and furnace replacement
- Service areas
- Dallas Fort Worth and Allen
- Address
-
101 N. Greenville Ave., Suite 608
75002 Allen
United States
+1-9728089696 centralmechanicaldfw.com
Our Services for Residential and Commercial Customers Includes:
Service and Repair of all AC brands and models
Specialization in Residential High Efficiency Replacement Comfort Systems
Designing and Planning of Comfort Systems
Whole House Computer Load Calculations
Ductwork Layout Design and Balance
Protection of the home, or business, during service maintenance or installation
Indoor Air Quality Filtration, Purification and Humidification Products Free estimates on new AC or heating system installation and design
Emergency service and installation
Extended 10 years on Parts and Labor Manufacture Warranties for your Air conditioning systems
Inspection of Air conditioning or heating systems for new home buyers
Manufacturer’s recommendation and code requirements
The Use of the most reliable parts and controls
Commercial and Residential Maintenance Agreements