King&#39;s wood n kraft
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ghaziabad
Reviews (8)
    At King's Wood N Kraft, we create designs with uniqueness matching your taste and style. We believe in designing your space as an expression of your personality keeping in mind the practical needs. Bringing in the luxury and style your way. We specialize in interior designing, modular Kitchen, Modern furniture. A one stop solution to all your designing, wood work and implementation requirements.

    Services
    • Interiors
    • designing
    • wood work
    • modular kitchen
    • modular furniture etc
    Service areas
    Delhi ncr and Ghaziabad
    Address
    C-16, Site 3, Meerut Road, Industrial Area
    201001 Ghaziabad
    India
    +91-9625929002 www.kingswoodnkraft.com

    Reviews

    Dinesh Yadav
    I visited kings wood n kraft for modular kitchens and found the latest designs in the market which I didn't found anywhere. The prices are so pocket firendly. I really appreciate the work by kings wood n kraft and would recommend all to shop for modular kitchens in delhi ncr here.
    11 months ago
    Kirti Agarwal
    Best Modular Kitchen and Wardrobe in Ghaziabad.
    about 1 year ago
    seema dobriyal
    They give the best service of Modular Kitchen Manufacturer. Fully Satisfied! :)
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
