Manali Sutaria
Interior Architects in Dubai
    Co working Space Design

    An Architect/Designer who actively contributes to the grassroots level of design  and tehnicality in collaboration with people and places to achieve real design proposals in the field of built environment design and architecture. Working as a freelance  project Architect/ designer with an experitise in design research and thinking in collaboration with Re: Urban studio and Design Evolution in the residential and hospitality sector.

    A comprehensive role of concept generation, schematic design and design development, construction drawings, preparing mood boards and theme boards , material specifications, B.O.Q’s and presentation boards.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture Illustrations
    • Design Development
    • Environmental Design
    • Design Innovation
    Service areas
    Dubai and India
    Address
    19026 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-582365709
