An Architect/Designer who actively contributes to the grassroots level of design and tehnicality in collaboration with people and places to achieve real design proposals in the field of built environment design and architecture. Working as a freelance project Architect/ designer with an experitise in design research and thinking in collaboration with Re: Urban studio and Design Evolution in the residential and hospitality sector.

A comprehensive role of concept generation, schematic design and design development, construction drawings, preparing mood boards and theme boards , material specifications, B.O.Q’s and presentation boards.