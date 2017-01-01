Your browser is out-of-date.

loft plus seven studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kepong
    Fennel @ Sentul
    Laman Villa @ Klang
    Cheras 9 Residences

    Established in 2017, Loft+ is a private interior design consulting firm in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. The small but competent interdisciplinary team of interior designers and consultants behind the company is the secret ingredient of its outstanding reputation.Young, fresh, and full of ambition, our team make things happen. The expert application of state-of-the-art-technology puts us ahead of our competitors by light years.

    Services
    • interior design
    • design and built
    • construction
    • consultation
    Service areas
    Kuala lumpur, Selangor, and Kepong
    Address
    186, Jalan KIP 6 Taman Perindustrian KIP
    52200 Kepong
    Malaysia
    +60-192242328 www.loftplus7.com
