Davydov Bespoke
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
Reviews (5)
    • Private Villa, Ibiza, Davydov Bespoke Davydov Bespoke BathroomMirrors
    Private Villa, Ibiza, Davydov Bespoke Davydov Bespoke BedroomDressing tables
    Private Villa, Ibiza, Davydov Bespoke Davydov Bespoke Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    +2
    Private Villa, Ibiza

    We design and manufacture fitted wardrobes and bespoke furniture. All our items are made in our London factory.

    Services
    • Fitted wardrobes
    • fitted furniture
    • fitted wardrobe
    • furniture maker
    • cabinet maker
    • walk-in wardrobe
    • bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    IF Design Award, A'Design Award, DBCE Award—Finalist
    Address
    645 Portslade Road
    SW83DH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076272913 www.davydovbespoke.com
    Legal disclosure

    We are London-based furniture manufacturers, specialised in made-to-measure wardrobes, fitted bedrooms and solid wood accessories

    Reviews

    James McMillan
    I would just like to share my amazing experience I have had with davydovbespokes team. Being your typical man I did not know where to start, they suggested what I should do with everything in my home. Presented amazing ideas and then listened to feedback and altered everything to needs. Not only does my home look so modern yet classic all the furniture and small finishing touches are so practical! I have storage for everything as well as amazing solutions to my difficult layout. I really can express how happy I am and truly recommend this company!
    over 3 years ago
    Samuel Wangsaputra
    I have had amazing bespoke furniture from Davydovbespoke. Great with putting forward ideas as well as listening carefully to what you want! I can't thank this team enough as I have now a complete home exactly how I wanted and more! thank you once again!
    over 3 years ago
    katherine greenward
    I always use Davydov for my interior design company, they do amazing high quality kitchens and wardrobes. They have also made sofas and beds for me with a 2 week turn around! The price is reasonable and the service is just as high as the quality of furniture. I have been working with this company for three months now and have used them for 4 projects and each project has gone great, which never normally happens in the industry. the installers are also very hard working and friendly.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
