Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Furniture Donation Pick Up
General Contractors in Houston
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (31)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Furniture Donation Pick Up Organization arranges free, on-demand pick up of select, preferred donations. Excellent furniture and appliance donations are greatly appreciated by the local non-profits we serve. We can arrange a same-day, next day or chosen day pickup to meet your needs. We provide tax-deductible donation receipts and our service is provided free of charge to our donors.

    Services
    • Charity
    • donation
    • pick up
    • furniture
    • donation center
    • donate
    • appliances
    Service areas
    Houston
    Address
    6200 Savoy Dr, Suite 1202-B
    77036 Houston
    United States
    +1-8329841766 charitydispatcher.com

    Reviews

    Crystal
    They were great! They gave me a window and as the date got closer they gave me a more precise window and then gave a 30 minutes heads up. They were quick and professional and very polite. I would recommend them to anyone wanting to help out a good cause and get great customer service at the same time.
    about 1 month ago
    Yo Mar
    I donated furniture recently and I do recommend this organization. Their online scheduling process was very easy to follow, there was availability for next day! I received a text to confirm. The day of pick up they called me in advance, showed up on time, they were cordial, picked up the donation fast and gave me a receipt. I noticed how careful they were while uploading the items on the truck. They treated it like it was brand new furniture. It felt good knowing that someone else would be able to use these items in the future. The whole process from beginning to end was a better experience than I had imagine. ( I had contacted other places online and by phone and it was such a hassle to even get it scheduled.)
    3 months ago
    Gwendolyn McEver Light
    Oh my goodness! I am beyond thrilled with this donation service. Steve and Josiah called 20 minutes before pick up and they were on time. They are professional, cordial and exceptional!! Highly recommend!!! Excellent communication, as well. Accountable and prompt! Great job!!!
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 31 reviews
      Add SEO element