Adam&#39;s Pest Control, Inc.
General Contractors in Medina
Reviews (28)
    • Since 1971, Adam’s Pest Control has been a local, family-owned business committed to friendly service, effective solutions, and 100% customer satisfaction. We offer extermination and prevention services for all pests, including wildlife. Each of our technicians is licensed, certified, background checked, and receives more than 60 hours of advanced training each year. 

    Services
    • pest management Minneapolis
    • Pest Control Minneapolis
    Service areas
    Medina
    Address
    922 Hwy 55 #100
    55340 Medina
    United States
    +1-7634789810 adamspestcontrol.com

    Reviews

    Kay N
    I called Adams for the free estimate (which turns out to be $139 that can be applied towards future service). They told me they chewing noise I heard must be a squirrel because it was audible and referred me to a much more expensive company. That company came out and told me it was mice and there should not be a difference between the sound of mice and the sound of squirrels and squirrels are a rare problem. So I paid $410 for the more expensive company to come out based on Adam's poor referral!
    3 months ago
    Cam Letourneau
    Matt does a great job on our lawn. Would recommend these guys for sure. Thanks Matt!
    9 months ago
    Erik Johnson
    We own a renovated farmhouse with an old fieldstone foundation and mice have been in the basement for the past 40 years (at least) since owning the property. We've tried a couple other pest control companies in the past but still no luck. However, TYLER MORGAN is a miracle worker and was crawling around and found entry points nobody else has found before! This is our first winter season ever with NO MICE! Can't thank you enough, Tyler - you have saved us! Go Adam's and go Tyler!!
    3 months ago
    Show all 28 reviews
