Badger Box Storage
    • At Badger Box Storage, we care about you and will treat your belongings as if they were our own. We operate with the best products available in the industry. Our boxes are made from the highest quality steel capable of holding 10,000 lbs and 120mph wind resistant. Choose us without any fear.

    Services
    • StorageUnits Wilmington
    • Storage Rental Wilmington
    • Pod Storage Wilmington
    Service areas
    United States and Wilmington
    Address
    5004 US 421 N, Wilmington, NC 28402
    28402 Wilmington
    United States
    +1-9102390485 badgerboxstorage.com

    Reviews

    Anthony Schifano
    My wife and I recently used Badger Box for our move and we couldn’t be happier. Excellent service from Chris and Brent. Would definitely recommend!
    4 months ago
    Yvia McMillan
    Highly recommend Badger Box for all your storage needs! Chris is honest, hardworking, trustworthy, and he will stop at nothing to help others. - Eve McMillan Owner Southern Finishes NC
    4 months ago
    Jeff Michels
    Chris and the team were spectacular. I needed a storage unit last minute and my girlfriend told me to look into those POD containers. I tried calling POD’s, but their customer service was terrible. Once I looked around a little bit online, I realized Badger Box was locally owned and I was able to speak to Chris (the owner) about what I needed. He was able to get a storage crate to me immediately and it was just what we needed during our renovation. My storage crate was sturdy, waterproof, and in perfect shape! Thanks for taking care of us!
    4 months ago
