At Badger Box Storage, we care about you and will treat your belongings as if they were our own. We operate with the best products available in the industry. Our boxes are made from the highest quality steel capable of holding 10,000 lbs and 120mph wind resistant. Choose us without any fear.
- Services
- StorageUnits Wilmington
- Storage Rental Wilmington
- Pod Storage Wilmington
- Service areas
- United States and Wilmington
- Address
-
5004 US 421 N, Wilmington, NC 28402
28402 Wilmington
United States
+1-9102390485 badgerboxstorage.com