Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paul&#39;s Pest Control Melbourne
Other Businesses in Melbourne
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Today is the day you get rid of all your pest problems!

    No matter if you are dealing with mice, rats, possums, birds, bed bugs, ants, cockroaches or other nasty crawling or flying insects, we got you covered. The experienced pest control specialists will take care of everything - from property inspection and identifying the type of pest to complete treatment. Just give us a call or send us a message and we'll make the pests go away!

    Services
    • Pest Control
    • Rat Control
    • Mice Control
    • Possum Removal
    • Bed Bugs Extermination
    • Ant Control
    • Cockroach Control
    • Termite Control
    • Bird Removal
    • Wasp Removal
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Address
    3004 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-370180485 paulspestcontrolmelbourne.com.au
      Add SEO element