Dixie Lee Fast Food Restaurant
Kitchen Planners in Blindriver
Reviews
    • Dixie Lee is the favorite go to fried chicken restaurant for the locals of Blind River. We are known for our famous and best tasting fried chicken. Our staff are friendly and hospitable serving fast food and hot meals in the nature-bound and fishing-centered community. If ever you are in the town of Blind River, Ontario, don't forget to stop by Dixie Lee and taste the best premium fried chicken in town!

    Address
    105 Causley St, ON
    P0R 1B0 Blindriver
    Canada
    +1-7052301812 www.dixieleefriedchicken.com/ca/on/blind-river
