DREAM KITCHEN INTERIOR
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (10)
    SIR

    WE ARE DOING INTERIOR BUSINESS IN TAMIL NADU / CHENNAI . AND BANGALORE


    Services
    • Modular kitchen
    • Wardrobes
    • Crockery cabinets
    • Living hall showcase
    • False ceiling
    • Painting
    • Wall paper
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    plot no. 4, Sai sri, 1 st cross street, Sarvamangala nagar, Chitlapakkam, Chrompet, Chennai
    600064 Chennai
    India
    +91-9940657298 www.dreamkitcheninterior.com
    Legal disclosure

    we are doing in this business more than 14 years, more than 900 + projects already completed, we have factory in Porur Chennai.


    Reviews

    Chitra Ramesh
    Very much satisfied. Reasonable cost and on time completion of work shows their professionalism.
    over 1 year ago
    Denesh Kumar
    On time quality delivery! We can trust and value for money.
    about 1 month ago
    padmini anbalagan
    It was great to opt for such a responsible person Mr. Sanjeev, for my new house interior works. We had seemless experience with all his team members. We had so many thoughts and suggestions towards our designs and outcome. Sanjeev sir with all his patience, he discussed with us and accepted all our suggestions as per our taste and gave a fabulous outcome to our new home. We are completely satisfied with his workman ship and commitment to the house owners. I personally would refer him for all my known faces who are in need of interior designers. Thank you!
    6 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
