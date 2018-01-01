Your browser is out-of-date.

DesignLAH
Designers in Klang
Reviews (1)
    Pandora Residence, Subang Jaya

    Why would you hire us, a startup design company, when there are so many experienced Interior Design firms out there? Simple, mainly because as a startup design company, we charge AFFORDABLE fees and we'll be doing our very best since we have our own reputation on the line. 


    Our aim is to produce design solutions for your space practically and also aesthetically. With full time commitment and the experience we have, we'll make sure every project goes smoothly till the end. 


    We are a team of young, fun, and ambitious Malaysians, all with different backgrounds; Interior architects, desingers and even engineers.. are all the same, hungry for challenges and success, only waiting to be given a chance to perform! 

    So...


    Why not drop us a message via e-mail, whatsapp, text or even give us a call if you'd like to know more! 


    Let us handle the hassle, everything will be taken care of, all you need to do is to move in in the end!

    Services
    • Design and built services
    • A-Z
    Service areas
    Klang
    Address
    Solok sireh
    41050 Klang
    Malaysia
    +60-163315192 www.facebook.com/DesignLAH

    Reviews

    Simren K
    James and team have been very friendly and professional with their work
    6 months ago
