Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Allkind Joinery &amp; Glass
Doors in Chermside
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Allkind Joinery is one of the few remaining old fashioned timber joineries in Queensland. Our founders established Allkind Joinery in 1970, bringing with them a lifetime of experience in the industry.Although over time Allkind has upgraded machinery to include some of the latest computerised machines, we faithfully maintain the traditional construction of timber windows and doors. All products are hand crafted to ensure the highest quality.Allkind Joinery is located in Chermside on the northside of Brisbane.

    Services
    • timber doors
    • timber windows
    • timber joinery
    • cabinet makers
    Service areas
    Chermside
    Address
    594 Rode Rd, QLD
    4032 Chermside
    Australia
    +61-733593025 www.allkind.com.au

    Reviews

    Fran Purcell
    We had some bi-fold doors installed in our kitchen and they look amazing. The team at ALLKIND delivered on time with great customer service and follow up. We couldn't be happier with the end result.
    4 months ago
    Linda B
    We ordered a new front door with side panels for an old 1920’s Queenslander in Brisbane. We wanted to replace a poorly made rotten imported stain glass door. We were guided by Angelo on selecting glass panels in our new custom made door. We were told there would be a production lead time of around nine weeks before the door would be ready for installation. Csaba came out and measured up the door on site. In less than nine weeks the door was fully installed. It fitted perfectly and looks amazing. It is such a marked difference to the door it replaced. The new door and panels are an excellent classic quality product and was a perfect fit for our space and the ‘look’ is perfect for the 1920’s period. We are very happy with the finished product and are happy to recommend them. Angelo, Csaba and Richard were all excellent to deal with.
    11 months ago
    Alec Mills
    Great business always takes care of customers and workers highly recommend there business
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element