We are a team of experienced photo workshop instructors who has been put through the wringer, tested again and again by participants and stand on their expectations. Our MISSION is to create a photo workshop experience that will keep you coming back for more! Whether you are an advanced or budding photographer, our photo workshops are designed to help you achieve your GOALS in photography learning.
- Services
- Photography
- Service areas
- Kernersville
- Address
-
PO Box 1713
27284 Kernersville
United States
+1-8889723535 www.jenniferkingphoto.com