Jennifer King Photography Workshops
Photographers in Kernersville
    Learning from Northern Lights and Aurora Photo Workshops

    We are a team of experienced photo workshop instructors who has been put through the wringer, tested again and again by participants and stand on their expectations. Our MISSION is to create a photo workshop experience that will keep you coming back for more! Whether you are an advanced or budding photographer, our photo workshops are designed to help you achieve your GOALS in photography learning.

    Services
    Photography
    Service areas
    Kernersville
    Address
    PO Box 1713
    27284 Kernersville
    United States
    +1-8889723535 www.jenniferkingphoto.com
