Royal Design Fine Jewelry
Designers in Atlanta
Reviews (8)
    • We are a one stop online jewelry shop for the perfect designer diamond jewelry gifts which serves as a sparkling reminder of your everlasting love. Our exquisite collection of jewelry store in Atlanta makes Royal Design so special amongst all the  jewelry stores. Customers can find expertly crafted diamond bracelets, diamond studs, pendants and diamond earrings at reasonable prices.

    Services
    • Engagement ring Atlanta
    • Jewelry store Atlanta
    • Jewelry store Alpharetta
    • Jewelry store Sandy Springs
    • Jewelry store johns creek
    • Jewelry store Marietta
    Service areas
    • Atlanta
    • Snady springs
    • Marietta
    • Alpharetta
    • johns creek
    Address
    3280 Peachtree Rd NE Terminus 100 Suite 120
    GA 30305, 30305 Atlanta
    United States
    +1-4046599033 www.royaldesignfinejewelry.com
    Reviews

    Aaron Hays
    As someone that didn’t know much about engagement rings, i lucked out that I found Royal Designs. Sanaz helped break everything down simply, within my budget, and with the highest quality for my budget. Shopped around to a few other places but you cannot beat the quality you get for the price you pay at RD. My fiancé and I went in to try on rings and she was able to choose from a giant variety to try and on and get a feel for what she liked/didn’t like. The overall experience was awesome from the jump. Would recommend them to anybody!
    about 1 year ago
    Andi Horton
    My fiancé had a diamond and just needed a new band to place it in. They were super helpful in helping him find the perfect ring. We went back to get the wedding band and again they were so nice and helpful in finding exactly what I wanted. Highly recommend coming here for a personalized experience!
    about 1 year ago
    jamie brinkley
    We were told to come here and we weren’t disappointed. Wonderful selection and the staff were amazing. Out of 3 visits, someone new helped me each time and I got the same great assistance no matter who helped. A big thank you to Sanaz and Sherry especially.
    about 1 year ago
