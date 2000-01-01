Established in 2000, Better Choice has a long history of helping Australian’s with their finance.Our directors Vic Giannakis and Sebastian Scurria, are leaders in the finance industry and individually hold over 25 years’ experience.Our brokers are experts across all available loan products and work hard to get all of our customers the best rate possible, with the choice of 30+ lenders. We specialise in home loans, first home buyer loans, refinancing and much more.