Kacholiya Architects is a design-oriented young architecture firm that is committed to excel in custom architecture and design for residential, cultural, commercial, corporate and academic buildings. Our design values are modern contemporary: efficiency, logic, beauty, honest expression of materials, and forms that allow the architecture itself - the space, light, materials, spatial relationships - and inhabitants to thrive. The result is an architecture that is current but timeless, serene yet warm, and universally rational while also being uniquely reflective of the values and characters of our clients.