Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Surveyors@work
General Contractors in Pialba Qld
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Surveyors @ Work directors and managers Mick Irwin, Mark Ween and Leigh Staunton have  many years experience as professional Engineering, Cadastral and Construction Surveyors.

    Our experience covers all aspects of surveying including Major Roads and Bridgework to Main Roads specification, large Commercial and High Rise Buildings, new and existing Mining Infrastructure, large scale Digital Terrain Modelling, general surveying and now specialising in 3D Laser Scanning and Modelling and Aerial Mobile Mapping. 

    Services
    • Construction Building
    • Mining Survey
    • Surveyors
    Service areas
    Pialba QLD
    Address
    Unit 1/67 Old Maryborough Rd
    4655 Pialba Qld
    Australia
    +61-741243860 www.surveyorsatwork.com.au

    Reviews

    Breannah Mitchell
    over 3 years ago
    Sean K
    over 1 year ago
    James Derksen
    Top quality surveyors
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element