Why Kitchen Story?

Every carpenter tends to say they are the best in quality or design concepts. In fact, the first person to interact with client is not carpenter. It is our Interior Sales Designer. To make sure our clients receive accurate and correct information about cabinetries or furniture making process, we urge our sales designer in Kitchen Story to learn the knowledge from material selecting to how cabinet is done in every single process.

Production department- we believe in “practice makes perfect”. Hence, Kitchen Story always allow our production supervisors to spend time improving their skill on making cabinet with new mechanisms or latest accessories that are available in the market. In order to name ourselves as a cabinetry professional, we must never stop learning.

Interior design department- often, we send our in-house interior designers to designing courses to ensure that they are not out-dated with their profession. Our client can be rest assured that they are getting high quality interior design concept that are prepare by Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. interior design team.

Kitchen Story emphasize on quality when it comes to materials selection. This is how we produce top quality products and cabinets to our client’s dream house. The word “WHY KITCHEN STORY” has to be very familiar to every staff in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. We will need to answer it from our senior management during management meeting. If we can’t convince ourselves why are we choosing Kitchen Story to be our renovation contractor, then how are we supposed to convince our client to award us their house renovation project. We always impress our client during the discussion by sharing our experiences and knowledge.

Our Mission

Customer satisfaction and quality has always be our top concern to focus in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. To be able to compete with giant size competitors such as Ikea, we would go beyond to serve our customers with the highest dedication and commitment, regardless of customer requirements. Our slogan “beyond expectations” is to remind every single staff in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd to give 100% commitment towards our profession.

"We claim ourselves as creative renovation company in Penang, which accompany by awarded in-house interior designers and a team of passionate as well as experienced carpenters. Kitchen Story definitely has the right architectural skill, interior design skill, cabinet making skill and ultimately, the people to create great customize kitchen cabinet, wardrobe and all sort of cabinetry that you can think of."







