Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Batu Maung
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tree Sparina Condo|Penang, Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
    Tree Sparina Condo|Penang
    Logan Residence | Penang, Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard
    Logan Residence | Penang, Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard
    Logan Residence | Penang, Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard
    +6
    Logan Residence | Penang

    Why Kitchen Story?

    Every carpenter tends to say they are the best in quality or design concepts. In fact, the first person to interact with client is not carpenter. It is our Interior Sales Designer. To make sure our clients receive accurate and correct information about cabinetries or furniture making process, we urge our sales designer in Kitchen Story to learn the knowledge from material selecting to how cabinet is done in every single process.

    Production department- we believe in “practice makes perfect”. Hence, Kitchen Story always allow our production supervisors to spend time improving their skill on making cabinet with new mechanisms or latest accessories that are available in the market. In order to name ourselves as a cabinetry professional, we must never stop learning.

    Interior design department- often, we send our in-house interior designers to designing courses to ensure that they are not out-dated with their profession. Our client can be rest assured that they are getting high quality interior design concept that are prepare by Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. interior design team.

    Kitchen Story emphasize on quality when it comes to materials selection. This is how we produce top quality products and cabinets to our client’s dream house. The word “WHY KITCHEN STORY” has to be very familiar to every staff in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. We will need to answer it from our senior management during management meeting. If we can’t convince ourselves why are we choosing Kitchen Story to be our renovation contractor, then how are we supposed to convince our client to award us their house renovation project. We always impress our client during the discussion by sharing our experiences and knowledge.

    Our Mission

    Customer satisfaction and quality has always be our top concern to focus in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd. To be able to compete with giant size competitors such as Ikea, we would go beyond to serve our customers with the highest dedication and commitment, regardless of customer requirements. Our slogan “beyond expectations” is to remind every single staff in Kitchen Story Sdn.Bhd  to give 100% commitment towards our profession.

    "We claim ourselves as creative renovation company in Penang, which accompany by awarded in-house interior designers and a team of passionate as well as experienced carpenters. Kitchen Story definitely has the right architectural skill, interior design skill, cabinet making skill and ultimately, the people to create great customize kitchen cabinet, wardrobe and all sort of cabinetry that you can think of."



    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Cabinet Specialist
    • Project Management
    • Kitchen Cabinet and Wardrobe Specialist
    Service areas
    Penang and Surrounding States
    Address
    360H Jalan Batu Maung 1, Pekan Baru Batu Maung
    11960 Batu Maung
    Malaysia
    +60-46262391 www.kitchenstory.com.my

    Reviews

    HL Yeoh
    Engaged Kitchen Story not only for our kitchen, but including all other built in cabinets and renovations. It was overall a worry free experience and we were very satisfied with the outcome as well. Our ID Yu Fang is very responsive, experienced, patient and helpful to accommodate to all our questions and requests. Will definitely recommend Kitchen Story to anyone!
    7 months ago
    njh JHao
    Excellent service throughout discussion by using zoom meeting and Whatsapps during MCO lockdown period. Got my unit rented out as soon as they have completed my renovation. Thank you for sourcing some readymade furniture such as sofa ,dining table and so on. Exceptional customer service by kitchen story ID team. Thumbsup
    12 months ago
    Julien LC
    A locally owned Penang business, which is what I am looking for to support the local economy growth, and hence the price is much more affordable. I was amaze with their own factory and showroom. Kitchen Story team has been very flexible with what I want to do with my apartment, and the quality was very guaranteed as well. I would strongly recommend this company for first home buyers or people who are looking to renovate within a price range, they can do any thing you want including bedrooms and living rooms.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element