Australian window covering
Windows in Melbourne
Reviews (26)
    • Honeycomb blinds are a formation of two or three-layered cell which forms as an air pocket to sustain the temperature inside the room and what is opposite of outside climate. Mostly suited for the house and apartments.

    window blinds, honeycomb blinds, and window shutters
    Melbourne and Victoria
    No 3,
    3977 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-390344084 www.australianwindowcovering.com.au/honeycomb_blinds.html
    Plantation shutters help in the complete block out of sunlight whenever needed creating a classic look at the same time providing elegance over the home. Even creating a soundproof at the times when needed by simply closing the louver blades.

    Kerry Tan
    I would like to say how happy I was with my new Shutters from Australian Window Covering. Steve and Shane did an outstanding job installing Such a pleasure to have in my house.
    2 months ago
    Nadia Popovska
    We are very happy with the blinds installed. The service was great , installation was quick and the quality and colour of the blinds were very good. I will recommend Australian Windowcovering.
    2 months ago
    leilani elliott
    Shoddy quality and very poor customer service. Both sets of plantation shutters arrived too large. Returned a couple of days later cut to size with noticeable chunks missing and shredded corners. One shutter is installed upside down. Advised technician and manager. Still waiting for someone to get back to me. As a bonus, I’m finding left over screws scattered throughout my bed and floor.
    6 months ago
