Nightingale Creative Design Studio
Designers in Indore
    • Luxury Apartment Interiors , Nightingale Creative Design Studio Nightingale Creative Design Studio Single family home Glass Metallic/Silver
    Luxury Apartment Interiors , Nightingale Creative Design Studio Nightingale Creative Design Studio Living roomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Luxury Apartment Interiors , Nightingale Creative Design Studio Nightingale Creative Design Studio Modern Living Room Ceramic Beige
    +7
    Luxury Apartment Interiors

    Nightingale Creative Design Studio, NCDS is a 12 yearsyoung organisation driven by the Ace Principal DesignerAbhijeet Banthia, supported by his talented wife NikitaBanthia & a very experienced & dynamic team of youngprofessionals who are industry experts in their fields.  Capitalising on the unique understanding of an everevolving industry, NCDS continues to build onexperiences & is very well positioned to offer the bestindustry expert services to Residential, Commercial, Institutional & Hospitality projects of esteemed stature.  With the impeccable taste in interiors & flawlessexecution, NCDS has time & again proven they are theyoungest pool of talent in the existing stream. TheirCRM management is solid & they leave no stoneunturned to create utmost client satisfaction. NCDS is also focused on using the most upgraded &advanced technologies and office equipments to servetheir clients the best of the services.  "We strive to promote a service marked with excellence, with the focus on high standards & quality."

    Services
    • Architecture & Civil
    • Interior designing
    • Thematic conceptualisation
    • 3D plans & consultancy
    • Turnkey
    • Project management
    Service areas
    • Architecture & Interior Designing
    • Indore
    Company awards
    Recently awarded by famous celebrity designer Mrs. Gauri Khan for the breakthrough in Interior Designing.
    Address
    302 Diamond trade centre
    452001 Indore
    India
    +91-9926779511 www.ncds.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Amrat Kaur Batra
    Toxic staff
    9 months ago
    Purushottam Agrawal
    Highly professional. Their drawings are world class, best of designing. Very responsive and amazing with site execution. I am very happy and couldnt have had got better services. Always receive compliments for our house they did.
    9 months ago
    Mayank Arora
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
