Nightingale Creative Design Studio, NCDS is a 12 yearsyoung organisation driven by the Ace Principal DesignerAbhijeet Banthia, supported by his talented wife NikitaBanthia & a very experienced & dynamic team of youngprofessionals who are industry experts in their fields. Capitalising on the unique understanding of an everevolving industry, NCDS continues to build onexperiences & is very well positioned to offer the bestindustry expert services to Residential, Commercial, Institutional & Hospitality projects of esteemed stature. With the impeccable taste in interiors & flawlessexecution, NCDS has time & again proven they are theyoungest pool of talent in the existing stream. TheirCRM management is solid & they leave no stoneunturned to create utmost client satisfaction. NCDS is also focused on using the most upgraded &advanced technologies and office equipments to servetheir clients the best of the services. "We strive to promote a service marked with excellence, with the focus on high standards & quality."
- Services
- Architecture & Civil
- Interior designing
- Thematic conceptualisation
- 3D plans & consultancy
- Turnkey
- Project management
- Service areas
- Architecture & Interior Designing
- Indore
- Company awards
- Recently awarded by famous celebrity designer Mrs. Gauri Khan for the breakthrough in Interior Designing.
- Address
-
302 Diamond trade centre
452001 Indore
India
+91-9926779511 www.ncds.co.in
