Opulent Real Estate Group is a full service real estate investment management brokerage. Our services include property acquisition, leasing, management and when ready liquidating/selling. We offer premier property management services to owners valleywide. Our management services offer unparalleled advertising via a modern and aggressive marketing and sales approach. This assertive plan allows us to lease your property as soon as the market allows. We will advertise, lease, and manage your property as if it were our own.