With an experience and expertise in handling and successfully delivering projects ranging from a small room to Luxury Villas/Farmhouse to Bespoke Jewelry showrooms and F&B Cafes/Restaurants, Studio Leonix takes great pride in introducing ourselves as a young, multidisciplinary, dynamic and one of the fastest growing Design Studio in the country catering our services Pan India with a long list of happy and satisfied clientele.

With remarkable adoration for details and sumptuous finishes, we make sure that we leave no stone unturned on this odyssey to mold your place into a design beacon in itself.