My expat
Real Estate Agents in Paris
Reviews (8)
    My expat offers a turnkey service to French expatriates to invest in real estate in France. Thanks to our platform, your investment is secure and 100% dematerialized. Indeed, all stages of the real estate transaction are done online. Our customers never need to return to France to realize their project.

    We are present in Paris, Bordeaux and Lyon. Thanks to our on-site project managers and our network of partners, we are at the heart of our projects wherever they are.

    By being accompanied by My expat: you save time, you will benefit from expert advice, you invest from home, you invest without stress, your budget is better determined, you will have access to the best apartments, you will save money.

    You have a project ? Do not hesitate to contact us.

    Services
    • Achat à distance
    • Vente immobilière à distance
    • Investissement locatif
    • Conseils immobilier
    • Projet immobilier clé en main
    • Investissement immobilier
    • Location
    • Organisation de projet immobilier
    • Achat en ligne
    • Vente en ligne
    • Immobilier pour expatrié
    • Achat immobilier
    • Vente immobilière
    Service areas
    Paris
    Address
    54 rue de Paradis
    75010 Paris
    France
    +33-140226656 www.myexpat.fr

    Reviews

    Celine Z
    Nous sommes très contents du service my expat, très réactif! Nous avons beaucoup aimé l’interface de la plateforme, tout est très bien centralisé et facile à utiliser. Le network de Stéphanie et Florent est sans doute le point le plus positif, mise en relation avec service financement, notaires et agences de location, surtout quand on habite à Singapour et qu’on ne peut pas se déplacer facilement on peut compter sur eux pour vous aider avec tout ce qui concerne votre project immobilier. Merci beaucoup Stéphanie!
    4 months ago
    alexandre
    MyExpat m'a accompagné il y a deux ans dans un investissement locatif à Paris. J'ai été très marqué par le professionnalisme de l'équipe et des outils. L'interface web de recherche est superbe et la quantité d'infos et de photos données sur chaque appartement potentiel est amplement suffisante pour prendre une décision en confiance malgré la distance. Même pour le financement, MyExpat m'a mis en relation avec un partenaire qui a su m'aider de manière tout aussi efficace. Ce fut une très belle expérience avec un accompagnement et une disponibilité des équipes à chaque instant. Même pendant les vacances de ma conseillère, quelqu'un d'autre me répondait. Bref une belle équipe très pro (mention spéciale a Cléa Buffard qui s'est occupée de moi) et un excellent accompagnement, très rassurant et sécurisant, dans un process complexe quand on n'est pas sur place. Ils restent dans mes tablettes pour la prochaine acquisition !
    10 months ago
    Aurelien Lafage
    MyExpat m'a accompagné dans mes premiers investissements locatifs (2 appartements en Colocation à quelques semaines d'intervalle). Le service rendu est professionnel et j'ai été très bien accompagné par Stephanie sur la recherche de biens / Négo / procurations / compromis / acte final, ce qui m'a permis d'être en confiance pour lancer le 2eme projet. 👍Le point sur lequel le service pourrait être un peu plus exhaustif selon moi est l'accompagnement sur la stratégie fiscale notamment avec comptables / fiscalistes inclus dans l'offre Myexpat. Aurelien
    11 months ago
