Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The First Group.In
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment, The First Group.In The First Group.In
    Apartment
    2BHK, The First Group.In The First Group.In
    2BHK, The First Group.In The First Group.In
    2BHK, The First Group.In The First Group.In
    +1
    2BHK
    3 BHK , The First Group.In The First Group.In
    3 BHK , The First Group.In The First Group.In
    3 BHK , The First Group.In The First Group.In
    +3
    3 BHK

    Dear Sir|/ MamGreeting FromMr. Sadath Sharief

    **THE FIRST GROUP. In**

    Cunsultant & Turnkey Contractor

    **THE FIRST GROUP. In**

    **SPECIALIST’S****INTERIOR DESIGNING****Modular & Customised Furniture’s**Villas,Independent House,Apartment,Rental property,Showroom,Public sectors Banks,Hospital,College,Hostel,Hotel,Restaurant......ect

    *Services*--Architecture Designing-Structure -MEP/HVAC-Land Scaping-3D Perspective View's-Interior Designing-PMC-BOQ

    **The benefit of working with**

    -Most Economical prices across Hyderabad.-Class quality with Good Brands.-Quick response.-All services Availabilities.

    *Office location*Secunderabad | Hyderabad

    - Kindly share your details and requirements- We provide services at most economical prices across Hyderabad.

    *Guaranteed*

    Thanks & Best Regards,**THE FIRST GROUP. In**Mr. Sadath Sharief 📞+91-984-967-4765📞+91-628-144-7350✉thefirstgroup.in@gmail.comWebsite : www.thefirstgroupin.online

    Services
    Architecture l Engineering l Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • AutoCAD
    • Sketchup
    • Max
    • Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Office
    Address
    24, MG Road ,
    500083 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9849674765 www.thefirstgroupin.online
    Legal disclosure

    Dear Sir|/ MamGreeting FromMr. Sadath Sharief

    **THE FIRST GROUP. In**

    Cunsultant & Turnkey Contractor

    **THE FIRST GROUP. In**

    **SPECIALIST’S****INTERIOR DESIGNING****Modular & Customised Furniture’s**Villas,Independent House,Apartment,Rental property,Showroom,Public sectors Banks,Hospital,College,Hostel,Hotel,Restaurant......ect

    *Services*--Architecture Designing-Structure -MEP/HVAC-Land Scaping-3D Perspective View's-Interior Designing-PMC-BOQ

    **The benefit of working with**

    -Most Economical prices across Hyderabad.-Class quality with Good Brands.-Quick response.-All services Availabilities.

    *Office location*Secunderabad | Hyderabad

    - Kindly share your details and requirements- We provide services at most economical prices across Hyderabad.

    *Guaranteed*

    Thanks & Best Regards,**THE FIRST GROUP. In**Mr. Sadath Sharief 📞+91-984-967-4765📞+91-628-144-7350✉thefirstgroup.in@gmail.comWebsite : www.thefirstgroupin.online

    Reviews

    Bhargav Upputuri
    7 months ago
    sadath sharief
    over 2 years ago
    Archioz Interiors
    VERY PROFESSIONAL IN WORK
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element