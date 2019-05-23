Your browser is out-of-date.

Ottawa Plumbers Inc.
Plumbers in Ottawa, ON, Canada
Services

  • residential plumbing
  • bathroom plumbing
  • toilet plumbing
  • kitchen plumbing
  • Sump Pump
  • Hot Water Tanks
  • Drain Services
  • Plumbing
  • Plumber
    Local, certified Ottawa plumbers skilled in clogged drains, bathroom & kitchen plumbing, drain cleaning, inspections, renovations, and appliance installations. We are punctual, with upfront and honest pricing. Our goal is not only to get the job done right, but also to help you understand everything involved in the job. Our qualifications include: Red Seal Journeyman Plumber, member in good standing with the College of Trades, and 15 years of experience.


    Service areas
    • Ottawa including Central
    • Glebe
    • Alta Vista
    • Westboro
    • Nepean
    • Barrhaven
    • Vanier
    • Orleans and Kanata
    • Ottawa, ON, Canada
    Address
    6—288 Altha Ave
    K1L 7C5 Ottawa, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6138893214 ottawa-plumbers.com
