Synergy Wetsuits
Online Shops in Minden
Reviews (2)
    • Synergy Wetsuits is a famous Wetsuits brand in Nevada, USA. Passionate by style inspired by the modern-day journey and beautiful designs. Check out the wide range of triathlon wetsuits, clothing, bikes, and accessories for men & women online.

    • Men's Triathlon Wetsuit
    • Triathlon Wetsuit Sleeveless
    • Women's Triathlon Wetsuit
    • Tri Wetsuit
    • Best Triathlon Wetsuit
    • Tri Shorts Men
     United States & International
    Address
    2236 Park Place, Unit #D
    89411 Minden
    United States
    +1-4158958192 synergywetsuits.com

    Nico Westermann
    This is my Synergy Endorphin wetsuit, after barely two seasons and treating it following Synergy's instructions (I tried to repair some of the holes which appeared during the first season with wetsuit cement). Synergy's customer service has told me that these holes are normal tear and wear, to be expected in this timeframe, and not covered by their warranty. They told me that I could send it in at my own expense and then perhaps get 30% off on a new wetsuit. Obviously I don't want to pay for another wetsuit of this quality even if I pay a little less. Now I can understand you might feel a wetsuit that falls apart is the customer's fault. But I have treated this wetsuit with outmost care. Paired with Synergy customer service's admission this is normal, it makes me wonder if they really think that their wetsuits are only made for two years and then fall apart? I couldn't imagine a brand would want to communicate "our wetsuits last only two years" or have these severe quality issues seem like acceptable. But sadly this is what I got.
    about 1 year ago
    Sagi Magen
    The staff was amazing very friendly and pacient help me to find the apotimal weitsuit. Super professional staff and great quality of wetsuits. Thank you!
    over 2 years ago
