Established in 2011, Ignitus Architectural Studio adopts a multidisciplinary approach specializing in the core functionalities of architecture, interior design, landscape design, and furniture design. Over the short span of three years, its multifarious vision has cultivated a strong base for its expansive range of projects, from the quintessential scale of an individual residence and housing scheme to the broad programme of a multispecialty hospital. Within this diverse spectrum of projects, the studio’s work is principled by its values, beliefs and interpersonal relationships that develop in the course of practice.The outlook of the firm is oriented toward a customer-centric design practice enhanced by the sensitivity & effectuality of their conduct. Amongst its many attributes, the key focuses of their design evolve as efficient project management, skill resources and the clarity of ideas. Rooted in these factors, their design philosophy emanates simplicity, modernity, and imbibes a holistic attitude toward aesthetic value.