This company is found in the allied Kingdom and provides a program for freelancers to permit facilities to customers worldwide. Jobdone is an online marketplace for freelance services. Founded in 2018, As of 2019, on top of 100k facilities were listed upon jobdone.net Businesses opting to use the website are often start-ups or SMEs looking to mount stirring supple by hiring freelancers to handle projects rather than hiring in-house or via agencies. facilities begin from little and can be ramped stirring as needed to construct total teams online, meaning the model is scalable every the showing off in the works to global enterprises. We are solely a marketplace for buyers and sellers to interact. We reach not search for, pick or introduce buyers and sellers to each other. As a result, we are not regulated under employment fragment of legislation and in the UK the Employment Agenciesachievement 1973 and the Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003 or new employment agency laws reach not apply to us.