Visiting Angels of Charleston offers premier senior home care services to Charleston, S Berkeley, and SE Dorchester Counties in South Carolina. Our in-home care services give seniors the opportunity to overcome the difficulties of aging from the comfort of their own home, while giving the family respite care they need. "Our senior home care agency has a reputation for providing in-home care with dignity and respect. Families throughout Charleston, S Berkeley, and SE Dorchester Counties know they can depend on us to give their loved ones personalized in-home care with outstanding dedication.