Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Quek C2 architect
Architects in Petaling Jaya
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Country Heights, Quek C2 architect Quek C2 architect Stairs
    Country Heights, Quek C2 architect Quek C2 architect Tropical style bathrooms
    Country Heights, Quek C2 architect Quek C2 architect Tropical style garden
    +1
    Country Heights

    Our DESIGN motto is simple, i.e. to re-define, re-invent, re-mix, re-program SPACES to appeal the best qualities in them. We see ourselves as the therapists by engaging the Built Environment as "Living Machines" that require constant CARE and LOVE. That's the reason we are passionate about our jobs as practicing architect, interior designer and home maker for your "Living Machines".

    Services
    • professional architect services
    • interior deisgn services
    Service areas
    Petaling Jaya
    Address
    7-2, Jalan Ara SD 7/3B, Bandar Sri Damansara
    52200 Petaling Jaya
    Malaysia
    +60-362625359 www.quekc2.com
      Add SEO element