Join the Captain and Crew of the Lahela for an exciting, action packed day of fishing. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced angler, you will feel like part of our Sportfishing Team from the very beginning. Prior to leaving the dock, the Captain and Crew will go over your expectations for the day and an explanation of the techniques that we will be using. The Lahela is the only Coast Guard Certified Sport fishing game boat on Kaua’i that can legally carry more than 6 passengers up to 14 passengers.
- Service areas
- Lihue and HI
- Address
-
3070 Waapa Rd
96766 Lihue
United States
+1-8086354020 www.sportfishkauai.com