Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lahela Sportfishing
Other Businesses in Lihue
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Join the Captain and Crew of the Lahela for an exciting, action packed day of fishing. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced angler, you will feel like part of our Sportfishing Team from the very beginning. Prior to leaving the dock, the Captain and Crew will go over your expectations for the day and an explanation of the techniques that we will be using. The Lahela is the only Coast Guard Certified Sport fishing game boat on Kaua’i that can legally carry more than 6 passengers up to 14 passengers.

    Services
    • hunt fish kauai
    • kauai fishing
    • ohana fishing charters
    • kauai fishing charters
    • deep sea fishing charters
    • fishing charters kauai
    Service areas
    Lihue and HI
    Address
    3070 Waapa Rd
    96766 Lihue
    United States
    +1-8086354020 www.sportfishkauai.com

    Reviews

    Trevor Carrera
    My wife and I enjoyed a beautiful day on the water with Captain Scott and Captain Cody. I highly recommend this family owned and operated Sportsfishing Company. Mahalo
    about 2 months ago
    Joe Thompson
    Great crew! Go getcha some
    4 months ago
    alex lee
    Awesome time with lahela!! Slammed em!! Great guides and a great time out there
    9 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element