Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Industrial Door Company
Doors in Sacramento, Ca
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Industrial Door Company has served northern California for over 32 years. Service requests are ordinarily fulfilled within 24 working hours, in addtion to providing 24/7 emergency support. IDC is an expert in various types of doors, dock equipment, and glass for commercial properties. Through various testing means, IDC will ensure commericial properties stay compliant with legal requirements for doors and docks.

    Services
    • Industrial and Commercial Doors
    • Glass and Aluminum Storefronts and Dock Equipment
    Service areas
    Sacramento, CA
    Address
    10235 Systems Pkwy Suite B
    95827 Sacramento, Ca
    United States
    +1-9166350303 www.industrialdoorcompany.com

    Reviews

    Daniel Yarmaliuk
    Excellent services. They did 2 roll up doors at our warehouse and they were great.
    7 months ago
    Music Go Round
    After throwing money down a hole by calling other local shops, I am happy to say that I will always call and refer to Industrial. Super pro techs, answered all my questions, office was responsive and pro. Most importantly, everything was done the right way, and everything I asked for was done! The final appt to make some adjustments was great. While the guy was here, a restaurant a few doors down asked him to take a look at his door, and the tech ended up working on his door, too, with no appt! Great company! Thank you!
    6 months ago
    SPM Crown
    Eddie Carrillo provided very quick and nice service! He is very knowledgeable and I highly appreciate his help.
    5 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element