Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Marrakech Guided Experience
Architects in Marrakech
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Phone: +212 659911414

    Marrakech Guided tours has years of experience looking after guests coming to Morocco. Marrakech Tour guide is the source of private guided tours, cultural historical heritage sightseeing, city tours and shopping souks tour. excursions and trips to High Atlas mountains.

    Services
    • private guided tours
    • cultural historical heritage sightseeing
    • city tours and shopping souks tour
    • marrakech tour guide
    • marrakech Shopping Tour
    • Shopping Tour
    Service areas
    Marrakech
    Address
    jamaa el-fnna، Rue des Banques
    40000 Marrakech
    Morocco
    +212-659911414 www.marrakechtriptours.com

    Reviews

    alex troow
    Marrakech walking tours My friend and I did 2 tours with I Mohamed, the historic sites and the souk tour, and they were both really good. Mohamed was very patient guide and informative and was answering all our questions. He showed us hidden shops and local areas. Highly recommended for anyone visiting the beautiful Marrakech :)
    over 3 years ago
    Ana Lapa
    Our guide Abdou was lovely and very very knowledgeable of Moroccan culture and history. He took us to food spots where the locals eat, and we tried the delicious cuisine of Marrakesh while listening to interesting stories about the culture. He picked us up from the Riad and the tour took approximately 3 hours. It was a great way to see for the first time the souks and Jemma el-Fna as this was the first thing we did as soon as we arrive from the airport. I'll definitely choose the Marrakesh Guided Experience food tour.
    7 months ago
    MOHAMED IB
    We had a great tour and highly recommend. Saw local artisans and all parts of the market with Mohammed providing insight and history and the artisans demonstrating their crafts (saw bread being baked and tried some, carpets being woven, scarves being made, traditional Berber jewelry and iron-works, shoes being stitched, a lesson on spices and oils with opportunities to try, Moroccan tea offered at numerous shops). Opportunities to buy but not pressured, we purchased at certain shops and skipped others, and wasn’t an issue. Worthwhile to get a behind the scenes look at the souk. Highly recommend!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element