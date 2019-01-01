Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
BZB Cabins And Outdoors
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Garfield
Reviews (25)
    Our company is a proud distributor of high-quality, eco-friendly log structures and garden products that are manufactured in Europe. BZB Cabins and Outdoors is located in Stamford, Connecticut with a Weekender demo model available in Garfield, New Jersey.

    Services
    • Sold Wood Cabins
    • Sheds
    • Saunas
    • BBQ hunts
    • Sauna Heaters
    • Hot Tubs
    • Camping Pods
    • Gazebos
    • Panel Cabins
    Service areas
    USA and Garfield
    Address
    141 Lanza Ave, 3C
    07026 Garfield
    United States
    +1-8005680804 bzbcabinsandoutdoors.net

    Reviews

    Lisa Iversen
    Unbelievable customer service! Unbelievable quality of product! You need some handy skills if you’re going to put this together yourself and I managed to do so with my near 80 year old mother as my assistant. We both have done a lot of DIY projects. So happy with the results. I bought the Dora shed kit. So modern 😁
    4 months ago
    Andrew B
    I finally got around to write a review for my sauna. This review is also for the BZB Company. From the beginning I had a very pleasant experience interacting with BZB staff. I did not know anyone who bought a sauna from them before but I loved the design of the sauna and it reminded me a lot of the BANYA I was used-to in the former Soviet Union. I bought my sauna at the end of May of 2019. It took about a month for delivery. During that time; I got updates about the delivery from BZB. Once the sauna arrived, it took a couple hours to unload and put all the pieces in my garage. I was not rushing the building process, so it took me about a month to build it. But someone motivated and with extra help can probably get it done in a week. During the building process, I reached out to BZB to ask questions as I continued building. I received immediate feedback which I’m very grateful for. The customer service was excellent. I chose a wood burning stove because I wanted temperatures around 100 degrees Celsius and those temperatures are hard to obtain with electric stoves. However, if you have neighbors who might complain about the smoke, you might be better off going electric. Just do your own research about what is right and legal for you and your area. Overall, and after some time using our sauna, I’m very happy with it. This is a great investment in the health of my family.
    4 months ago
    Darius Baturo
    The greatest compliments to BZB Cabins & Outdoors owner and the team for an outstanding service, cooperation and support during the entire process from ordering the product throughout delivery and installation. The customer service has been superior, and I felt very confident with the purchase. The quality of materials and craftsmanship of the sauna is outstanding. Considering the quality and cost - you cannot find better product within U.S. market. We have been using this sauna regularly for 6 months and we are extremely happy.
    5 months ago
