Living Colours
Painters in Melbourne
Services

  • commercial painting
  • Exterior House Painting
  • Heritage Homes
  • Wallpaper Hanging and Removal

    Living Colours proud to offer interior and exterior painting, paperhanging and wood staining services to the inner suburbs of Melbourne, including Kew, Caulfield, Hawthorn, Prahran, South Yarra, Malvern, Glen Iris, Toorak, Templestowe, Balwyn, Surry Hills, Camberwell and Doncaster. We specialise in high-end heritage homes and new builds, and work with some of the most prestigious builders and architects in Melbourne.

    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Company awards
    MEMBER OF MASTER PAINTERS OF VICTORIA
    Address
    3129 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-417783126 www.livingcolours.com.au
    Legal disclosure

    The owner and director of Living Colours, Jan P, was trained in Sweden in the traditional European style of painting and paperhanging. With over 40 years’ experience, Jan is a respected member of the industry, and was the former president of the Victorian Master Painters Association and a long-time member of Dulux Accredited. These days, Jan provides advice and quotations, and is always available for support throughout your project. 

