The Custom Sofa Centre Logan
Furniture & Accessories in Slacks Creek,Qld
Reviews (19)
    • The Custom Sofa Centre have many years of experience in manufacturing and retailing of sofas. Quality is of paramount importance and The Custom Sofa Centre goes to great lengths to ensure that all the lounges carrying our brand meet the most rigorous tests, so that they will stand the test of time.We work directly on all levels of the manufacturing process to ensure you receive the best quality with the best price guaranteed. Our expertise in manufacturing sofas allows you to be flexible in customizing sofa combinations.

    Services
    furniture
    Service areas
    Slacks Creek,QLD
    Address
    Shop 32 B, 3525 Pacifc Highway
    4127 Slacks Creek,Qld
    Australia
    +61-734166570 thecustomsofacentre.com.au

    Reviews

    garry mulholland
    What can I say the service in the shop was excellent and our guide Kevin was very helpful unfortunately once they get your money they don't give a rat's. shipping that was supposed to take 10 to 12 weeks is nearly 24 weeks delivery that was supposed to be one day then the next day then then next I still hasn't arrived I would not deal with this company ever again and I would not deal with all purpose transport ever again Garry and Marie
    5 months ago
    Strawberry vintage
    While searching for furniture, I found this affordable furniture store. The idea of having lots of options is very appealing to me, and the prices are good too. Recommend this place to anyone looking for a new couch or table.
    5 months ago
    Peter Larson
    I was looking for a new sofa for my living room and went to many stores before finding their store in Logan. The shop contains many sofas of top quality and great value comparing to others on the market. Special thanks to Teena and team for their superb service. I’ve been enjoying The Bowman Sofa for over a month and I already recommended this store to my friends and relatives.
    5 months ago
