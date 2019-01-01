Your browser is out-of-date.

Sacred Voyages
    • Sacred Voyages facilitates shaman life changing transformational spiritual retreats in Hawaii & Mount Shasta, two of the most potent vortexes in the world. On our retreats, we venture out to powerful sacred sites and temples of concentrated energy. These shamanic healing power sites exponentially amplify and accelerate all transformation, awakening and spiritual connection that can similar to an ayahuasca retreat. In these exotic and mystical places, where the veils are thinner, miracles regularly happen and anything is possible. 


    Service areas
    Mount Shasta
    Address
    712 Remour lane
    96067 Mount Shasta
    United States
    +1-2145777725 www.sacredvoyages.com/mount-shasta

    Reviews

    Heather Ivri Turner
    "When I saw the website said Mt Shasta retreats 2019, I never imagined it would change my life forever. From the moment I paid my deposit, the Sacred Voyages Mount Shasta spiritual retreat began! Various life-long blockages immediately started dissolving, including some huge psychological obstructions around finances, emotions, relationships and spirituality. On retreat, things that had keep me from really feeling fully alive and on purpose just disappeared and never returned. Yipeeeeee, being back for some time now from my second retreat, I feel like a new person, reborn. I am free and happy! If you are a person who is ready for a grand adventure both in the majesty of Nature and the beautiful mystery Within, give yourself the gift of embarking on a Sacred Voyage!”
    about 2 years ago
    Melanie Simmons
    "For more than 10 years, I have attended some of Sacred Voyages’s Mount Shasta spiritual retreats and they have all been the most life changing events of my entire life. I had breakthroughs, mystical experiences and awakenings which changed my life forever. One early example is that I had a mystical experience in a powerful sacred site that healed a severe medical condition I'd had for about 5 years. Nothing else had even touched it before this retreat! But on the third day of the retreat, I noticed I had "forgotten" to take my daily medication and I never needed it, nor took it again! I have been healthy and vibrant ever since. Sacred Voyages Mount Shasta retreat creates miracles."
    about 2 years ago
