Great Hardwood Flooring Inc
Flooring in Glen Ellyn
Reviews (5)
    • Great Hardwood Flooring Inc has been serving clients in Dupage County for so many years now. Throughout that time we have stayed dedicated to a tradition of excellence and have taken a personal approach to each and every customer! Here at Great Hardwood Flooring, we understand the stress that may arise during Hardwood Floor Installation and Hardwood Floor Refinishing project. That is why we treat every job as if it were our own home. Our highly skilled team of flooring experts strive to make each job as pleasant and stress free as possible. We specialize in hardwood floor refinishing , wood floor installation hardwood flooring repair dustless Floor sanding and staining.Owner Paul Zelazny guarantees the personal attention and service that each customer deserves.

    Service areas
    Glen Ellyn and Illinois
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    747 Hill Ave
    60137 Glen Ellyn
    United States
    +1-7739967068 www.chicagohardwoodflooringcontractor.net

    Reviews

    Jacob B. Boysen
    Exceptional service from start to finish. Knowledgeable, friendly, professional, reasonable. Very pleasant experience working with this business and the end result exceeded our expectations. The installer crew was fast and friendly and their work is second to none- very detailed. My family is impressed and we love our new floor. Highly recommend!
    almost 2 years ago
    Michael Brown
    We've worked with them on two projects now. They exemplify what it means to under promise, but truly over deliver! They are family run business -- very dependable, helpful and just a joy to work with. Paul is very knowledgeable and helpful, and I'd probably consider his an expert in the field. My 5 year old was extremely fascinated with the work. He had no problem letting him sit and watch them work, and even went so far as to explain to him what they were do.
    almost 2 years ago
    Monica Mcbride
    We are very pleased with the installation and love the way it looks. The crew was extremely nice and worked very diligently. The sales process was completely no-pressure. We stated our goals and they quickly found several samples we were able to take home that were perfectly matched with our budget and desired look. Scheduling was easy. Everyone was very friendly. It has been a pleasure doing business with them and should the need arise we will not hesitate to call again.
    almost 2 years ago
