Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dowen Estate &amp; Letting Agents
Real Estate Agents in Bishop Auckland
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (22)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Here at Dowen Letting Agents, we are Letting Agents who offer property services including houses to let, property valuations, estate agents, letting agents, house lettings, property auctions, houses for sale to clients throughout Bishop Auckland and the surrounding areas of County Durham. If you’d like additional information on the services that we offer, be sure to get in touch with our experienced team today. We’d love to hear from you and assist you in any way we possibly can.

    Services
    • Estate Agency
    • Letting Agents
    • Property Sales
    • Property Lettings
    • Property Auctions.
    Service areas
    Bishop Auckland
    Address
    119 Newgate Street
    DH14 7EN Bishop Auckland
    United Kingdom
    +44-1388607889 www.dowen.co.uk/Branch/8/Bishop-Auckland

    Reviews

    Shirley Collingwood-jones
    We recently rented a property through Dowen. We were very pleased with the communication and overall professionalism of the Bishop Auckland team. Whilst we primarily dealt with Catherine, the whole team were easy to deal with,possessed boundless enthusiasm and constantly demonstrated the will to please. Thanks to you all.
    5 months ago
    Alexandra Eley Independent Tropic Ambassador!
    We chose Dowen’s Estate Agents to sell our home. It sold pretty quickly with their help, less than a month on the market and it has sold. Unfortunately the buyer pulled out at the last minute but then Dowen’s amazingly resold the house in less than 24 hours! Thomas and Stephanie were just fantastic. Both on the end of the phone whenever we needed advice or help. The fee was reasonable as-well. Huge thank you to Thomas and Stephanie! Would recommend them to sell your home!
    4 months ago
    Melanie Walker
    I dealt with the lovely Catherine for my new rental property. She was great throughout the whole process, dealt with everything very efficiently and always answered my calls and queries. Best letting agent I have dealt with and would definitely recommend. Thank you Catherine 😁
    5 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
      Add SEO element