Sanidhya Design Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in Jaipur
Reviews (5)
    • Sanidhya is a firm of architects, master planners, interior and graphic designer having offices in Jaipur and Hyderabad. it was found in 2006 in Jaipur, Sanidhya is known for his dedicated and leading creative force.underpinned by real personalities, the team is united by the desire to create the very best in design, vast exposure and understanding, creative flair and design integrity and brought together to deliver architectural solutions that are inspiring, enduring, cost effective and commercial sound. Sanidhya core philosophy lays in our company tag line ‘’tomorrow’’ we are giving solution for tomorrow keeping today in mind.

    Services
    Architecture, Masterplanning, and Interior design
    Service areas
    All over India
    Address
    501,Sheel mohar plaza,A-1 Tilak Marg, C-Scheme
    302005 Jaipur
    India
    +91-8222820888 sanidhyadesign.com

    Reviews

    Ajeet Yadav
    Good
    over 3 years ago
    Rahul Kumar
    Wonderful
    over 3 years ago
    Ahmed Khokar
    Architectural design office
    over 4 years ago
