Interiors Made Eezzy
Furniture & Accessories in Culver City
Reviews (9)
    • Address
    10730 W. Washington Blvd
    90232 Culver City
    United States
    +1-3108427265 www.interiorsmadeeezzy.com

    Reviews

    Seth Felix
    My experience here was amazing. Sam helped me pick out a coffee table and then we designed a tv stand from re purposed wood. The turn around was under 3 weeks and he was checking in with me constantly. I really appreciated that they took the extra time to darken the wood to my liking. I’ll be going back!
    4 months ago
    Efe Egharevba
    Went to these guys because of the reviews and we weren’t disappointed. Leo was patient, friendly and warm throughout the entire process and helped us talk through our options. The sofa came even earlier than he promised and looks great. The 5 star reviews are very much deserved - wouldn’t hesitate to recommend these guys to anyone.
    4 months ago
    Brayton Lydell
    Super helpful staff that let me search through as many options as I wanted until I found the perfect fit. Delivered ahead of schedule and unwrapped for me in my apartment. Thanks so much!
    7 months ago
