Quench Irrigation
Landscape Designers in South Hackensack, NJ, USA
Reviews (11)
    • Quench Irrigation is one of the leading irrigation companies in northern New Jersey. Starting as a small landscape/irrigation company in 1987, servicing smaller residential homes in Bergen County, we now service some of the state’s largest homes & commercial sites. Since 1991, we have transformed into an irrigation, low-voltage lighting, and snow plowing business.

    Quench is New Jersey Licensed Certified Irrigation Professional & also licensed with the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs. Quench is also a member of the NJ Irrigation Association & the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association.

    Quench uses state-of-the-art installation service equipment & uses the highest quality irrigation products on the market.

    We pride ourselves in customer service and total commitment for providing excellence and total satisfaction to our customers. Most of our client base is earned through referrals from customers who have been impressed with the professionalism and quality of work by our company, Quench Irrigation.

    Services
    Landscape, Lighting, and Snow Plowing
    Service areas
    • South Hackensack
    Address
    150 Leuning Street
    07606 South Hackensack, NJ, USA
    +1-2014419720 quenchirrigation.com

    Reviews

    Kevin Macken
    As a business owner in the landscape industry for over 15 years I’m aware of what’s a good and reliable company. Quench is definitely one of them, i have used them on numerous jobs for my Landscaping clients and they are very professional, reliable, and trustworthy. I would highly recommend using them for any irrigation service or lighting installs/repairs.
    7 days ago
    Ronit Josephson
    This company send an unvaccinated person who went inside the house into the basement to blow out the sprinklers. He came to the door with no mask on and when I asked why wasn’t he vaccinated he answered: “because I didn’t “.
    7 months ago
    Admiral Fence Company LLC
    I have had Quench irrigation for a few years, your staff is beyond helpful and informative. Your men in the field are very personable and knowledgeable. Mike is exceptional and very friendly .He is an asset to Quench Irrigation. I would recommend Quench to everyone. Joanne Royer
    12 months ago
