Dust Tex Service, Inc.
Building cleaning in Sioux Falls
Reviews (7)
    • We set ourselves apart by our honor, honesty, and simplicity of service. That’s what it takes to be a truly local option that people want to engage with. We don’t play pricing games because it just feels wrong. We play clean. We don’t desperately lock you in with contracts only to ratchet up our prices – that’s called greed, not service. We don’t charge you a “service fee” just because we want to make it worth our while. “Service…fee”? Our service is free – it’s our products that we charge for.

    Services
    Commercial Maintenance
    Service areas
    Sioux Falls
    Address
    0791, 2200 N Westport Ave
    57107 Sioux Falls
    United States
    +1-6053326849 dusttexservice.com

    Reviews

    Mirich Clemente
    Always such a pleasure doing business with Dustex! They are well stocked and ready to help.
    5 months ago
    Jeffrey Robbins
    The best owner and staff in the business. Fair prices, great customer service and reliable. I wouldn't trust my filthy bathrooms and entry rugs to anyone else!
    about 1 year ago
    Charles Bracamonte
    Always a pleasure doing business with Dustex. Well stocked and ready to help!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
