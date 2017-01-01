Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Golfplay
Other Businesses in Kitchener
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (20)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Enjoy world class golf any day, regardless of the weather, at Golfplay in Kitchener.

    The golf simulators used at Golfplay are by Golfzon, named 2017’s Best Simulator Technology by Golf Digest. Choose from the indoor practice range, on course practice, challenge mode, or play one of the more than 130 courses from around the world.

    Golfplay golf simulatorThe Golfzon app allows golfers of all skill levels to improve their game by tracking personal stats and handicaps, and by providing video replays of their swings for analysis. Lessons and leagues are also available at Golfplay.

    Great for a single player, a foursome, or even private golf parties of up to 10 people, Golfplay is a family friendly environment for all ages. Bring your own clubs, or borrow one of their full sets of top brand clubs for men, women and kids at no additional charge.

    Looking for a unique date night idea? Golfplay is a great choice! Enjoy a game, then treat your someone special to a great meal at the Ironwood Bistro. With a menu that includes share plates and specialty stone oven pizzas, it’s the perfect way to finish off a great evening.

    Golfplay is a great place for group events. Whether it’s a corporate party, team building event, sports party or private celebration, everyone can enjoy full catering and bar service, big screen TV’s to catch a game, and a game of indoor golf in the group’s own VIP Room and Golf Bay. The team at Golfplay is happy to help create a tailored experience for your group.

    Advance booking is recommended and can be made on line.

    Play your favourite course, practice on the range, compete against players across the world, enjoy a great meal – Golfplay provides you with an experience you won’t forget!

    Services
    Sports bar, Golf club, and Indoor golf course
    Service areas
    Kitchener
    Address
    4500 King St E #6,
    N2P 2G4 Kitchener
    Canada
    +1-5196504242

    Reviews

    Kyle Edward
    I have been to this location approximately 5 or 6 times now. The serving staff is pleasant, and the facilities are for the most part quality (other than the occasional issues with the turf falling off, balls being jammed and cameras not picking up the ball in booth 1). However last visit, after a 5 hour booking, when we notified the manager - Steve - of some issues he promptly told our group that if we don't like it we should go somewhere else. I was pretty unimpressed by how he treated us. We will be taking his advice and going elsewhere moving forward.
    5 months ago
    Danielle Archer
    Hosted a surprise party at GolfPlay and couldn’t have made a better choice. It was really easy to book, the owner was so kind and helpful, the food was great, the service was AMAZING, they were so accommodating, and the atmosphere and facility were top notch. Thank you so much GolfPlay!
    2 months ago
    Douglas Daymond
    Fantastic experience, lots of fun. Solid new equipment and good, attentive service while playing. Very clean! Highly recommend.
    3 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
      Add SEO element