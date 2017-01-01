Enjoy world class golf any day, regardless of the weather, at Golfplay in Kitchener.

The golf simulators used at Golfplay are by Golfzon, named 2017’s Best Simulator Technology by Golf Digest. Choose from the indoor practice range, on course practice, challenge mode, or play one of the more than 130 courses from around the world.

Golfplay golf simulatorThe Golfzon app allows golfers of all skill levels to improve their game by tracking personal stats and handicaps, and by providing video replays of their swings for analysis. Lessons and leagues are also available at Golfplay.

Great for a single player, a foursome, or even private golf parties of up to 10 people, Golfplay is a family friendly environment for all ages. Bring your own clubs, or borrow one of their full sets of top brand clubs for men, women and kids at no additional charge.

Looking for a unique date night idea? Golfplay is a great choice! Enjoy a game, then treat your someone special to a great meal at the Ironwood Bistro. With a menu that includes share plates and specialty stone oven pizzas, it’s the perfect way to finish off a great evening.

Golfplay is a great place for group events. Whether it’s a corporate party, team building event, sports party or private celebration, everyone can enjoy full catering and bar service, big screen TV’s to catch a game, and a game of indoor golf in the group’s own VIP Room and Golf Bay. The team at Golfplay is happy to help create a tailored experience for your group.

Advance booking is recommended and can be made on line.

Play your favourite course, practice on the range, compete against players across the world, enjoy a great meal – Golfplay provides you with an experience you won’t forget!